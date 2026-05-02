Four workers killed after being buried under coal slurry in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

<p>Dhanbad: At least four workers died after being buried under coal slurry in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand/three-minor-boys-being-trafficked-to-bengaluru-rescued-in-jharkhand-accused-held-3981619">Jharkhand</a>'s Dhanbad district on Saturday, a police official said.</p><p>The incident took place at Moonidih coal washery in the command area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL).</p><p>"Bodies of all four workers were dug out of debris during a rescue operation," Putki police station in-charge Waqar Hussain told PTI.</p><p>The incident took place when coal slurry was being loaded into trucks by workers, during which a large chunk of slurry fell and trapped several workers underneath, officials said.</p>.Security guard killed after brick crashes onto house during heavy rain in Bengaluru.<p>The deceased have been identified as Manik Bauri, Dinesh Bauri, Deepak Bauri, and Hemlal Gope.</p><p>Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased and local villagers placed the bodies in front of the washery gate and began a protest.</p><p>They demanded compensation, jobs for dependents and action against those responsible for the incident.</p><p>Police and administration officials are trying to pacify the protesters, an official said.</p>