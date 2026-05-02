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Four workers killed after being buried under coal slurry in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

The incident took place when coal slurry was being loaded into trucks by workers.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsCoal mineJharkhandCoal

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