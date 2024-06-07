Hemant Soren being oppressed like Stan Swamy who died in custody: Ex-Jharkhand CM's social media post

Soren's Facebook post read: "Despite his old age and Parkinson's disease, Father Stan, who had been fighting for the rights of tribal communities for decades, was denied bail and proper medical treatment on false terrorism charges framed by the BJP government. He was not given a straw worth 25 paise to drink water... Due to deteriorating health conditions caused by prison conditions, Father Stan, unfortunately, died in custody on July 5, 2021."

Swamy, who spent long years working among tribals in Jharkhand, died in Mumbai, hours before his appeal for bail in a case in which he was accused of being an 'Urban Naxal' was to be heard.

"His death is an example of the BJP’s policy of suppressing the opposition and tribals under the pretext of terrorism and criminalizing human rights work," it said.