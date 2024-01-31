Hemant Soren in ED custody: JMM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been taken into Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, JMM Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji confirmed on Wednesday, according to a PTI report.

Soren has been taken into custody after being questioned over money laundering in an alleged land-scam case.

Champai Soren will be the Jharkhand Chief Minister in place of Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced.

Ahead of the decision to hand over the reigns of the CM's office to Champai, speculations were rife that Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana would be the first choice for the chief minister's post in case her husband was arrested. However, JMM members dispelled this, while presenting a united front in face of ED scrutiny.



