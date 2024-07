Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday afternoon invited former Chief Minister Hemant Soren to form the government in the state.

Earlier in the day, several I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders were invited to Raj Bhavan, a day after Champai Soren resigned as CM to pave way for Hemant.

Hemant Soren walked out of jail on June 28, after receiving bail from the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

