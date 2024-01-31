JOIN US
Jharkhand

Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government removes Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department

The home secretary of the state was removed at a time when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was interrogating Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case.
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 12:36 IST

Ranchi: Senior IAS officer Avinash Kumar was removed as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department of the Jharkhand government on Wednesday, a statement said.

Chief Secretary L Khiangte will hold the additional charge of the Home, Jail & Disaster Management Department, it said.

The home secretary of the state was removed at a time when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was interrogating Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case.

Kumar is yet to be given a new responsibility.

(Published 31 January 2024, 12:36 IST)
