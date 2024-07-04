Hemant Soren on track to become Jharkhand CM: I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders invited to Raj Bhavan at 12.30 pm

The Raj Bhavan in Jharkhand on Thursday invited the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. block at 12:30 pm, with Hemant Soren set to reclaim his seat as Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Soren, state Congress president Rajesh Thakur, and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta will go to Raj Bhavan, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren tendered his resignation to the Governor, and Hemant Soren staked claim to form the government in the state.

More to follow...