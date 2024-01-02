Hemant Soren rules out wife contesting, calls it BJP's imagination

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday dismissed speculations of his wife Kalpana Soren contesting from Gandey Assembly constituency in the state and termed it as a "complete imagination" of the BJP.

There is not an iota of truth in the speculations, Soren told PTI.

"Possibility of my wife contesting in near future is a complete imagination of the BJP... Speculations about handing over reins to her is a fabric woven by the BJP to build a false narrative," he said.