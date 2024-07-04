Hemant Soren to be face of I.N.D.I.A. bloc in Jharkhand in assembly polls: Congress

Jamshedpur: AICC executive committee member Dr Ajoy Kumar on Thursday said JMM leader Hemant Soren will be the face of the INDIA bloc in the assembly poll in Jharkhand due to be held later this year.

Soren, son of JMM supremo Shibu Soren, was sworn in as the Jharkhand chief minister in Ranchi for the third time during the day after senior JMM leader Champai Soren resigned as CM on Wednesday.

“The change of guard in Jharkhand would not affect the prospect of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc at all in the assembly election. In fact, we will do much better than the 2019 polls,” Kumar told PTI.