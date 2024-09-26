Hemant Soren writes to PM, says non-clearance Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues affecting Jharkhand's development

In a post on X, Soren said, "When you demand the rights of Jharkhandis, they put you in jail. But, to get our rights, we will go for any sacrifice. We are not asking for special status like the states ruled by the BJP's allies states, nor are we asking for a bigger share of the Union budget like some states. Just give us our rights, that's our demand." The chief minister said that the state demands justice, not privileges.