Hindus facing atrocities in Jharkhand; JMM-led coalition converted Ranchi into Karachi: MP CM

<p>Panki: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/madhya-pradesh-india">Madhya Pradesh</a> Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday accused the ruling JMM-led coalition of converting the Jharkhand capital Ranchi into Pakistani city Karachi as, he claimed, Hindus are facing atrocities in Jharkhand.</p>.<p>Yadav also alleged that the JMM and Congress were responsible for the decline of the Hindu population in Jharkhand due to infiltration from Bangladesh.</p>.Assembly Elections 2024 Highlights | Congress-JMM-RJD-CPI(M) release joint manifesto for Jharkhand polls.<p>"Our neighbouring country Pakistan is known for loot, lies, fraud and insult of Hindus. The JMM-led coalition has converted Jharkhand capital Ranchi into Karachi," the BJP leader alleged while addressing a poll rally at Panki in Palamu district.</p>.<p>He also charged the JMM-led coalition with patronising infiltration from Bangladesh, besides accusing the JMM and Congress of being behind the "declining population of Hindus" in the state for vote bank politics.</p>.<p>If infiltration remains unchecked, it will cause much destruction of the state, and people will be alienated from their culture and identity.</p>