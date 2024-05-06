Huge amount of cash seized from household help of Jharkhand minister's aide during ED raids in Ranchi

ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the exact amount.

The searches are linked to a money laundering case against the former chief engineer of the rural development department, Virendra K Ram, who was arrested by the ED last year.

Contacted by PTI, Alam said: "I have no official information regarding this so far." "I have been watching TV and it says the premise is linked to the official PS (private secretary) provided to me by the government," he added.