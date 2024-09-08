Humidity, lack of health screening, change in rules some reasons behind 12 deaths at Jharkhand recruitment drive: Report

After twelve candidates died while undertaking physical tests during a drive to recruit excise constables in Jharkhand, questions over what might have gone wrong have emerged.

The root of the problem could be the change in the assessment rules in the 2016 amendment that required candidates to run 1.6 km in six minutes, The Indian Express quoted government sources as saying.

While the publication said that the reason for the change in the rules remained unclear, another factor that weighs in could be the change in order of assessment tests under which the physical tests were now held before the written one, increasing the number of competitors.

“The current government wants to create a buzz that recruitment is happening and more the number (of candidates), the better the optics,” IE quoted a source as saying.

However, Excise Department Secretary Manoj Kumar told the publication that there was "no point" in conducting written tests for all candidates since they preferred physical fitness over intelligence.