Incessant rains wash away road diversions, uproot trees, damage houses in Jharkhand

Ranchi/Gumla/Ramgarh: Several road diversions were washed away, trees uprooted, houses damaged and a bridge collapsed due to incessant rain for the past two days in Jharkhand, an official said on Saturday.

However, no casualty was reported from any part of the state till now, a disaster management official said.

The Jharkhand government has already ordered that all schools be closed on Saturday in view of the rains.