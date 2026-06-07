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INDIA bloc to win both Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand: Congress's Bhupesh Baghel

Congress observers for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand, Baghel and Ajay Sharma, met Soren on Sunday and discussed strategies for the upcoming election.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 09:41 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsJharkhand

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