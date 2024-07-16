India will give befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism: Assam CM Himanta on Doda encounter

Reacting to the death of soldiers in an encounter with terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, he told reporters, "India will give a befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Peace has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir and it is our responsibility to maintain it. We will counter every conspiracy of Pakistan."

Four army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district, officials said on Tuesday.