Jharkhand's Buddha Pahad reeling with acute crisis; over 50% lack drinking water, toilets: Survey report

Jharkhand’s Buddha Pahad area, which was a Maoist hotbed for three decades before being captured by security forces last year, reels with acute lack of basic facilities, as per a new survey report.

More than 55 per cent of residents from 27 villages in the hilly terrain covered by thick forests, don't even have access to safe drinking water, while almost as many are without electricity. Moreover, almost 60 per cent don't have access to toilets, reported Indian Express.

Ironically, Jharkhand was declared a 100 per cent open defecation-free state in 2019, but realities on ground remain far from it.

As per report, 14 of the 27 villages did not have electricity; 3,000 out of 3,908 families lack clean fuel for cooking and are still dependent on firewood; 2,186 families did not have access to clean drinking water source; 2,595 families live in kutcha houses; and 2,486 families do not have access to toilets.

The survey was conducted at village, family, and individual levels by three member committee headed by the then secretary of Planning and development, Amitabh Kaushal. Other members included Latehar DC Bhor Singh Yadav and Garhwa DC Ramesh Gholap.