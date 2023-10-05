India's first tribal cardinal Telesphore P Toppo dies at 84

Taking to X, Soren said, 'Very sad news was received about the demise of religious leader Cardinal Telesphore P Toppo. While service the people, Cardinal Telesphore was always alert for their rights. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved people to bear this difficult time of grief.' Toppo had resigned under the Canon law as the Bishop which was announced by Pope Francis in Rome in June, 2018.