JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Jailed Maoist dies during treatment in Ranchi

The self-styled commander of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), Kislay Singh had been serving imprisonment at Palamu Central Jail for the last two years, he said.
Last Updated 28 November 2023, 06:31 IST

Follow Us

Medininagar (Jharkhand): A Maoist serving imprisonment in jail died during treatment in hospital, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The self-styled commander of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), Kislay Singh had been serving imprisonment at Palamu Central Jail for the last two years, he said.

Manatu police station in-charge of Palamu district, Kamlesh Kumar said that Singh had been suffering from high blood pressure and other diseases.

"The jail administration had referred him to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi for better treatment. He died during treatment on Monday evening," Kumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 November 2023, 06:31 IST)
India NewsJharkhandMaoistRanchi

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT