Jharkhand CM slams BJP for ‘trying to buy’ MLAs to dethrone JMM

Jamshedpur: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday hit out at the opposition BJP, alleging that it was making efforts to buy ruling party MLAs to pull down the JMM government in the state.

Soren, however, did not mention the saffron party by name.

“They have formed governments with money power and are now trying to destabilise our popular government. We must teach them a lesson,” the chief minister said while addressing a public meeting at Dobo in Seraikela-Kharswan district.