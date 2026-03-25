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Jharkhand: Army personnel defuse suspected WWII-era bomb in East Singhbhum

The 200-kg bomb, resembling a gas cylinder, was unearthed during sand excavation along the Panipada-Nagudsai stretch in Baharagora area last week.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:21 IST
India NewsJharkhandBomb

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