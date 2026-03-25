<p>Jamshedpur: Personnel of the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Indian%20Army"> Indian Army </a>on Wednesday successfully defused a suspected World War II-era bomb in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>No report of any damage was reported during the entire process, he said.</p>.<p>“The explosive has been deactivated by Indian Army personnel,” Sub-Divisional Officer (Ghatsila), Sunil Chandra, told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The 200-kg bomb, resembling a gas cylinder, was unearthed during sand excavation along the Panipada-Nagudsai stretch in Baharagora area last week.</p>.Jharkhand sends proposal to NMC to increase UG, PG seats in medical colleges.<p>The Army personnel, led by a colonel rank officer, and members of the bomb disposal squad from Ranchi had inspected the spot, around 90 km from Jamshedpur, on Monday, SP (Rural) Rishabha Garg had said.</p>.<p>The team had also conducted mapping of the spot with the help of drones.</p>.<p>The Jharkhand Police had earlier sought assistance from the Army to defuse the bomb.</p>