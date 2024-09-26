Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Farmers to get aid of Rs 5,000 per acre if BJP comes to power, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan, who is in charge of BJP for the Jharkhand assembly elections due later this year, said that the financial assistance to women would be doubled from that given under the JMM-led government's Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana.