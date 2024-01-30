Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren ends all suspense; arrives at Ranchi residence

Ranchi: After hours of suspense over his whereabouts, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has reached his official residence in Ranchi, where he is likely to chair a meeting of ruling alliance MLAs, a source in the CMO said on Tuesday.

The CM has reached his official residence here past midnight, the source said.

All the legislators of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand have been asked not to leave the state capital, and to attend the meeting scheduled this afternoon to discuss the current political situation in the state.