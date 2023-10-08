Home
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s mother admitted to hospital with breathing problem

The hospital management claimed that her condition is 'stable now', and she is recovering fast from the complications.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 15:30 IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s mother Roopi Soren was admitted to a private hospital here after she complained of breathing problems, an official of the health facility said on Sunday.

The hospital management claimed that her condition is 'stable now', and she is recovering fast from the complications.

“She was facing breathing problems due to a chest infection. Her condition is improving now,” Hill View Hospital and Nursing Home Director Dr Nitesh Priya told PTI.

He said Soren was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

(Published 08 October 2023, 15:30 IST)
