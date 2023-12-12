Jharkhand CM leaves for Dumka, may skip ED summons

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday left for the state's second capital Dumka to take part in the government's ongoing outreach programme.

With this, speculations were rife that he may skip the summons of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED has issued a fresh summons to Soren for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, official sources said.