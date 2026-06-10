Jharkhand Congress demands cancellation of BJP-backed Parimal Nathwani's Rajya Sabha poll nomination

<p>Ranchi: Workers of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>' Jharkhand unit staged a protest here on Wednesday, demanding the cancellation of the nomination of Parimal Nathwani, a BJP-backed Independent nominee for the Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand.</p>.<p>The party leaders held the protest on the Jharkhand Assembly premises over alleged discrepancies in Nathwani's nomination papers and later staged a sit-in.</p>.<p>They accused Nathwani of providing false and incomplete information in his nomination papers.</p>.Rajya Sabha elections: BJP move puts Congress seats at risk in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand.<p>"We are demanding an impartial investigation and necessary action over the alleged serious discrepancies and incomplete information in the nomination papers of the BJP-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani," said Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, the Jharkhand unit chief of the Congress.</p>.<p>"We have raised multiple discrepancies in his nomination papers. Despite this, the Election Commission is giving him extra time to furnish clarifications on the discrepancies," he added.</p>.<p>Nathwani, the Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh, filed his nomination papers for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand on Monday, along with the JMM candidate Baidyanath Ram and Congress nominee Pranav Jha.</p>.<p>The returning officer put his nomination on hold and gave him a deadline of 11 am on Wednesday to resolve the objections, a BJP office-bearer said.</p>.<p>A close aide of Nathwani, however, claimed the objections that had been raised were resolved.</p>.<p>The last date for withdrawal of nomination is June 11, while the polling will be held on June 18.</p>.<p>To ensure victory, a candidate is required to secure a minimum of 28 first-preference votes.</p>.Rajya Sabha polls | Telangana Congress provided documents against Meenakshi Natarajan, claims Kailash Vijayvargiya.<p>In the Jharkhand Assembly, the INDIA bloc has 56 members, comprising 34 from the JMM, 16 from the Congress, four from the RJD and two from CPI(ML) Liberation.</p>.<p>The NDA has 24 MLAs -- 21 from the BJP and one each from the LJP (Ram Vilas), AJSU Party and the JD(U). Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha has one MLA.</p>