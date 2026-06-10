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Jharkhand Congress demands cancellation of BJP-backed Parimal Nathwani's Rajya Sabha poll nomination

The last date for withdrawal of nomination is June 11, while the polling will be held on June 18.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsRajya SabhaJharkhand

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