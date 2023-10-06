Jharkhand Congress takes out ‘Adhikar Rally’ for implementation of PESA Act

Jharkhand Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey said PESA protects rights of tribals. "I thank the Jharkhand government for finalising the rules for the PESA Act. We request the government to implement it at the earliest." Even though the PESA Act has been passed over two decades ago, its implementation has been a distant dream in Jharkhand in the absence of rules. In Jharkhand, 13 of the 24 districts fall under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution.