Jharkhand: ED doing its duty, no CM above law, says Jharkhand Guv

Ranchi: In the backdrop of protests against the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said the ED is doing its duty and the CM should provide the right answers to the probe agency.

Speaking to reporters at the ICFAI University convocation ceremony, the governor emphasised that no chief minister is above the law.

According to sources, the ED had sent a letter to Soren on January 13 asking him to be available for questioning between January 16 and January 20 in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam. In response, Soren informed the ED that his statement can be recorded on January 20.