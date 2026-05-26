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Jharkhand | Family of missing CRPF jawan seeks CBI probe, urges govt to either find him or declare dead

His wife, Jhano Murmu, said the family has been struggling over the "official silence" over the case.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:45 IST
India NewsCBICRPFJharkhand

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