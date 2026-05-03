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Jharkhand: Five-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs

"The incident happened when the boy was playing a short distance from his house," an officer said.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 10:13 IST
India Newsstray dogsJharkhandStray dog attack

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