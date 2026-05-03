Jharkhand: Five-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs

<p>Dhanbad: A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/the-dog-story-why-do-strays-go-on-a-biting-rampage-3981302">stray dogs </a>in Jharkhand's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand/four-workers-killed-after-being-buried-under-coal-slurry-in-jharkhands-dhanbad-3988869">Dhanbad </a>district, police said on Sunday.</p><p>The incident happened on Friday at Yadav Basti in Bholanath Baseria, within the Goududih police outpost, when the boy stepped out to play, they said.</p>.Thane boy dies weeks after dog bite; hospital says he received anti-rabies shots.<p>"The victim boy was mauled to death after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs. The incident happened when the boy was playing a short distance from his house. Due to severe injuries, he died on the spot," said Lov Choudhary, the officer in charge of Gondudih police station.</p><p>The OC said that the bereaved family members approached the police station and demanded compensation. They were then asked to send the victim's body for a post-mortem examination, but they refused.</p>