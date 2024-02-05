Jharkhand Floor Test Live: With ruling coalition MLAs back in Ranchi, Champai Soren to face make-or-break vote

"Our MLAs are united... We have the support of 48 to 50 legislators," minister Alamgir Alam said. JMM lawmaker Mithilesh Thakur also asserted that the JMM-led coalition will sail through the trust vote. "Many BJP legislators are also in support of the alliance in the state," he claimed.
However, Biranchi Narain, Chief Whip of the BJP, said the coalition was set to lose the vote of confidence on Monday. He said the MLAs in Hyderabad were kept under strict surveillance, which indicates that they were not confident of winning.
A day before the Champai Soren government in Jharkhand was scheduled to face a floor test, senior JMM leader Lobin Hembrom on Sunday claimed that 'wrong advice' led to Hemant Soren's arrest by the ED.
"Hemant Soren repeatedly ignored my advice and eventually landed in jail... he has always been surrounded by wrong advisors," Hembrom a lawmaker from Borio seat in Sahibganj district, told reporters.
Read more
Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Sunday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate was "fabricating evidence" against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren to "implicate" him in the case he has been arrested in.
Soren was on Friday remanded to five days' ED custody by a special PMLA court in Ranchi in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.
Read more