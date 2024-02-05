JOIN US
LIVE
Jharkhand Floor Test Live: With ruling coalition MLAs back in Ranchi, Champai Soren to face make-or-break vote

The Champai Soren-led alliance government in Jharkhand will seek a vote of confidence on Monday, the first day of the two-day assembly session. Soren was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan on February 2. Along with him, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as ministers. Track the floor test in the Jharkhand Assembly live with DH.
Last Updated 05 February 2024, 02:45 IST

Highlights
02:4305 Feb 2024

02:3305 Feb 2024

02:3305 Feb 2024

02:4305 Feb 2024

JMM-led alliance MLAs exude confidence to win the trust vote in the assembly today

"Our MLAs are united... We have the support of 48 to 50 legislators," minister Alamgir Alam said. JMM lawmaker Mithilesh Thakur also asserted that the JMM-led coalition will sail through the trust vote. "Many BJP legislators are also in support of the alliance in the state," he claimed.

However, Biranchi Narain, Chief Whip of the BJP, said the coalition was set to lose the vote of confidence on Monday. He said the MLAs in Hyderabad were kept under strict surveillance, which indicates that they were not confident of winning.

02:3305 Feb 2024

Wrong advice landed Hemant Soren in jail: JMM leader Lobin Hembrom

A day before the Champai Soren government in Jharkhand was scheduled to face a floor test, senior JMM leader Lobin Hembrom on Sunday claimed that 'wrong advice' led to Hemant Soren's arrest by the ED.

"Hemant Soren repeatedly ignored my advice and eventually landed in jail... he has always been surrounded by wrong advisors," Hembrom a lawmaker from Borio seat in Sahibganj district, told reporters.

Read more

02:3305 Feb 2024

ED 'fabricating evidence' against Hemant Soren: Kapil Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Sunday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate was "fabricating evidence" against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren to "implicate" him in the case he has been arrested in.

Soren was on Friday remanded to five days' ED custody by a special PMLA court in Ranchi in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.

Read more

(Published 05 February 2024, 02:43 IST)
