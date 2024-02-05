Jharkhand Floor Test Live: With ruling coalition MLAs back in Ranchi, Champai Soren to face make-or-break vote

"Our MLAs are united... We have the support of 48 to 50 legislators," minister Alamgir Alam said. JMM lawmaker Mithilesh Thakur also asserted that the JMM-led coalition will sail through the trust vote. "Many BJP legislators are also in support of the alliance in the state," he claimed.

However, Biranchi Narain, Chief Whip of the BJP, said the coalition was set to lose the vote of confidence on Monday. He said the MLAs in Hyderabad were kept under strict surveillance, which indicates that they were not confident of winning.