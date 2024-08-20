Jharkhand government doctors boycott biometric attendance system

He said, "It fixes duty hours for general employees from 10:30 am to 5 pm, while the same for secretariat employees is from 10:30 am to 6 pm. Can doctors work in the given time frame? if a doctor does extra hours in emergency, will he be paid for the service?"

"These have not been cleared in the letter." Jharkhand IMA secretary Pradip Kumar Singh said that the order cannot be implemented for people who are in emergency services such as police and medical, as it would "not be feasible".