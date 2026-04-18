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Jharkhand government reshuffles 65 IAS, IPS officers

New deputy commissioners (DCs) have been appointed in 17 districts, according to an official notification issued on Friday night.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 06:05 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 06:05 IST
India NewsIndiaIASJharkhandIPS

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