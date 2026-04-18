Jharkhand government reshuffles 65 IAS, IPS officers

<p>Ranchi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/btech-student-from-jharkhand-dies-after-jumping-off-9th-floor-of-hostel-building-in-bengaluru-3959708">Jharkhand </a>government has effected a bureaucratic reshuffle by transferring, giving new appointments and additional charge to 65 IAS and IPS officers, officials said.</p><p>New deputy commissioners (DCs) have been appointed in 17 districts, according to an official notification issued on Friday night.</p><p>It said 2013-batch IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan was made the DC of East Singhbhum district, while Sandip Kumar, a 2014-batch officer, was appointed Latehar DC.</p><p>Shashi Prakash Singh, a 2017-batch officer, was appointed Deoghar DC, while Hemant Sati was made Hazaribag DC and Manish Kumar West Singhbhum DC.</p><p>Lokesh Mishra has been appointed Godda DC and Megha Bhardwaj the DC of Pakur, the notification said.</p>.Jharkhand: 159 candidates among 164 held over paper leak allegations in excise recruitment exam.<p>The notification issued by the Home, Prison and Disaster Management Department said Inspector General (Operation) Michael Raj S was made IG (Rail), while IG of Palamu zone Shailendra Kumar Sinha was appointed Bokaro IG, and IG Bokaro Sunil Bhaskar was transferred to the Jharkhand Armed Police.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Nidhi Dubey was made the new Saraikela-Kharswan SP in place of Mukesh Kumar, who was appointed the SP of Ramgarh.</p><p>Ranchi Rural SP Praveen Pushkar was made Deogarh SP, while Ajay Kumar was appointed SP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), it added.</p>