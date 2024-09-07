Jharkhand govt approves Rs 5 lakh medical insurance for lawyers

Soren in a post on X said, "For the first time in the country... The state government will now provide monthly financial assistance to all new advocates of the state for five years so that they can get the strength to stay in this profession in the initial days." "I am confident that taking advantage of this decision, young men and women from poor families will also now mark their strong presence in the temple of justice. Hearty congratulations and Johar to everyone!" he added.