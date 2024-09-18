Jharkhand govt files contempt plea against Centre in SC over delay in appointment of HC's Chief Justice

New Delhi: The Jharkhand government has filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against the Union government's top officer, in view of extraordinary delays in the appointment of judges to the state High Court as well as the rest of the High Courts across the country, saying it is detrimental to the cherished principle of the independence of the judiciary.

It contended the Centre has not given effect to the resolution passed by the Collegium appointing the Chief Justice for the State of Jharkhand which has been functioning under acting Chief Justice for the last 9 months except for brief period of 15 days, when a regularly appointed Chief Justice B R Sarangi was appointed.

"The inordinate delays in the appointment of Chief Justices to the High Courts after the recommendation by the Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India, is a direct contravention of the judgment of October 06, 1993 passed by a bench of nine judges of this court in the Second Judges case, and more specifically the order of April 20, 2021 in M/s PLR Projects Pvt Ltd Vs Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd," it said.