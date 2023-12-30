Jharkhand govt receives 58 lakh applications for various schemes

Soren on Friday said, "Initially, we planned for around eight lakh houses under the scheme, but now it appears that the number may go much higher. However, the government is committed to provide houses to all even if it takes two or three years."

Over 1.73 lakh applications have been received for opening of new work under MGNREGA, over 1.55 lakh for Guruji Credit Cards, 88,331 for caste certificates, 37,421 for birth certificates, 6,849 for death certificates, 6,236 for individual forest rights and 60,348 for income certificates, according to the document.