Homeindiajharkhand

Jharkhand govt tables Rs 1.28 lakh cr budget for FY’25 in Assembly

The budgetary estimates for FY'25 were up by over 10 per cent from the previous annual financial statement
Last Updated 27 February 2024, 08:32 IST

Follow Us

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Tuesday tabled a Rs 1.28 lakh crore budget for the 2024-25 fiscal in the assembly.

The budgetary estimates for FY'25 were up by over 10 per cent from the previous annual financial statement.

The JMM-led coalition government had presented a budget of Rs 1.16 lakh crore for the current financial year 2023-24.

"I lay on the table of the House a budget of Rs 1,28,900 crore for the financial year 2024-25," Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said in the assembly.

This was the first budget of the newly formed Champai Soren government.

The budget will meet the aspirations of every section of the society, including poor people, farmers, tribals and women, and will bolster the overall development of the state, he added.

(Published 27 February 2024, 08:32 IST)
India NewsJharkhand Mukti MorchabudgetJharkhandRameshwar OraonChampai Soren

