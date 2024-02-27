Jharkhand govt tables Rs 1.28 lakh cr budget for FY’25 in Assembly

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Tuesday tabled a Rs 1.28 lakh crore budget for the 2024-25 fiscal in the assembly.

The budgetary estimates for FY'25 were up by over 10 per cent from the previous annual financial statement.

The JMM-led coalition government had presented a budget of Rs 1.16 lakh crore for the current financial year 2023-24.

"I lay on the table of the House a budget of Rs 1,28,900 crore for the financial year 2024-25," Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said in the assembly.