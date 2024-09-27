Jharkhand: Govt's free coaching initiative gives wings to tribal students' dreams

Dr. Anil Mishra, a faculty member at Ranchi's Tribal Research Institute (TRI), noted, "This initiative will increase the participation of tribal students in state bureaucracy. If these students succeed, they will have a voice in policy-making that benefits the state." Pratima Kumari, a JPSC aspirant from Pithoria, highlighted the importance of financial support. "Money can be a significant barrier to studying. My free coaching has been immensely helpful—I even wrote the 13th JPSC mains." The state government has also increased the annual budget for coaching from Rs 60 lakh in 2023 to Rs 1 crore in 2024.