Jharkhand High Court stays issuing of notices to ED officers by Ranchi police

The Jharkhand High Court has stayed the issuing of notices to Enforcement Directorate officers by Ranchi police in SC/ST case filed by former CM Hemant Soren till further order, ANI reported.

The court has also directed the state government to file its reply to the Interlocutory Application in a week.

The ED had moved the court after Ranchi police issued notice to ED officials, asking them to join the investigation in the third week of March in connection with the FIR lodged by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren under the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.