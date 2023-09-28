Jharkhand IED blast : 1 CRPF personnel dead, 1 injured

Bhupendra Kumar is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ranchi, the IG added

Apart from CRPF's Cobra battalion, Jharkhand Jaguar of the state police and district armed police were involved in the combing operation against the Maoists, the police said.

Several security forces were injured in the past few months in such incidents. In August two personnel of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force were killed in a gunfight with Maoists in the same area.