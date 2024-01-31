Jharkhand: If CM Soren goes to jail, we will also go with him, say JMM supporters

"If he (CM) goes to jail, we will also go with him," she said.

With prohibitory orders imposed within a radius of 100 metres at key locations in the state capital, including the CM house, the protests has been organised at the Morabado ground, a few kilometers away from Soren's residence.

Supporter Umesh Thakur from Hazaribag district said, "The chief minister has repeatedly been harassed even though he is cooperating. He replied to ED questions on January 20. But, he was again summoned within a week. Isn’t it a deliberate attempt to defame his image and the government?"

Taufiq Alam from Ramgarh said, "The BJP has been hatching a conspiracy against our chief minister to destabilise the government. But, they will not succeed in their mission. If anything happens to the chief minister, Jharkhand will see an intensive agitation."