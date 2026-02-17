Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Jharkhand: Man thrashed over child theft suspicion dies, probe underway

Piparwar police said it is a clear case of mob lynching and they have initiated a thorough probe into the matter.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 07:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 07:17 IST
India NewsCrimePolicetheftchildJharkahnd

Follow us on :

Follow Us