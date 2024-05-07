Jharkhand minister's secretary collected commission for 'influential people': ED

In its remand papers submitted in court to seek the custody of Lal and Jahangir Alam for interrogation, the ED said, "It is ascertained that Sanjeev Lal takes care of the collection of commission on behalf of some influential persons and plays a pivotal role in managing the tenders and collection of commission from engineers, also the said percentage of commission is distributed in a mechanised manner to higher-ups of the government." Names of "senior bureaucrats and politicians" have emerged in the case and this is being investigated, the agency said.