<p>Hazaribag: Hazaribag MP Manish Jaiswal on Sunday lodged a police case against a man for posting allegedly offensive content about Hindu <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/deities">deities</a> on social media, an official said.</p>.<p>The case was registered at Lohsingha police station under sections of the BNS and the IT Act, he said.</p>.Karnataka High Court refuses to quash probe against WhatsApp admin for offensive content against Hindu deities, politicians.<p>"A case has been lodged. We have initiated an investigation into the matter,” Nishant Kerketta, officer in-charge of Lohsinghna police station, said.</p>.<p>“With the help of technical assistance, we are trying to gather information about the person’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> account and his location,” Kerketta said. </p>