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Jharkhand MP Manish Jaiswal files police case against man over 'offensive' social media post on Hindu deities

The case was registered at Lohsingha police station under sections of the BNS and the IT Act, he said.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 19:25 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 19:25 IST
India NewsJharkhandHinduDeities

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