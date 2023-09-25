Jharkhand tribals celebrate Karam festival with traditional fervour

"The festival is celebrated for three different reasons. After the sowing season is over during Kharif, farmers expect good harvest. So, we worship Karam tree praying for good harvest. This is also important for brothers and sisters. Sisters fast and pray for wellbeing their brothers," he said. He said the third one is related to Karma. "The festival is also known as Karma festival as it inspires people to do good deeds in life," he said.