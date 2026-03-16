<p>The mood of a wedding turned bleak in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand/lost-jharkhand-boy-who-ended-up-in-kerala-reunites-with-family-after-13-years-3929058">Jharkhand </a>when a man died due to choking on a rasgulla during a feast. The incident reported occurred at a wedding last week at the Maliyanta village in Jamshedpur. </p><p>The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Lalit Singh who was a guest at the wedding ceremony on the night of January 13.</p><p>According to reports, Singh was enjoying his food when he started suffocating as a rasgulla got stuck in his throat. A relative reportedly described that the man turned pale due to difficulty in breathing and many present at the scene tried procedures to remove the sweet from his food pipe. </p>.175 people fall ill after consuming 'contaminated' food in Jharkhand.<p>As his condition worsened, Singh was rushed to the MGM hospital in the area where he was declared dead. A doctor reportedly explained that the rasgulla had blocked the airway cutting off the oxygen supply. The body has been handed over to his family after the post-mortem.</p>