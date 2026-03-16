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Jharkhand: Wedding guest dies after rasgulla gets lodged in his throat

As his condition worsened, Singh was rushed to a hospital in the area where he was declared dead.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 12:32 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 12:32 IST
India NewsJharkhand

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