Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Jharkhand woman, 'lover' brother-in-law plot murder of husband

The 32-year-old victim was killed with an axe on January 27 in Maangan Pipra village under Mahagama police station limits.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 14:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 14:08 IST
India NewsmurderJharkhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us