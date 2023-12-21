J’khand Assembly winter session concludes, CM Soren accuses BJP of creating obstacles

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday accused the opposition of creating hurdles ever since his government came to power in 2019.

Exuding confidence of completing the five-year term, Soren told the assembly that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government will return to power in the next elections.

The five-day winter session of the assembly, which started from December 15, was adjourned sine die by Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto.

"This government is completing four years soon. The opposition tried everything to create obstacles since the first day. But, this government will not only complete its full term, but it will also return to power," he added.

On the issue of suspension of three BJP legislators from the House, Soren cited the example of Parliament. "MPs who represent around 21.5 crore people were suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Now, they (BJP) are preaching us," he said.

On Tuesday, the Speaker had suspended three BJP MLAs — chief whip Biranchi Narayan, whip JP Patel and legislator Bhanu Pratap Sahi — for the remainder of the winter session for "creating disturbances" during the proceedings.