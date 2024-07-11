JKSSB SI exam paper leak case: ED arrests another accused

Jammu: Nearly three weeks after arresting the alleged mastermind of the 2022 JKSSB Sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak, the Enforcement Directorate has nabbed another absconding accused and secured a five-day custody of him from a special court here, officials said on Thursday.

Anil Kumar, 31, a resident of Lahroda in Mahendragarh district of Haryana, was arrested by the ED-Jammu on Wednesday under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was produced in the court of special judge, anti-corruption (CBI cases), in Jammu this morning, officials said.

On June 24, the ED arrested 43-year-old Haryana native Yatin Yadav, the alleged kingpin of the leak.