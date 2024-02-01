JMM-led coalition leaders meet Jharkhand Governor, seeks to form govt

“We requested the governor to take a decision at the earliest as it is over 20 hours without any government in Jharkhand,' said Champai Soren after meeting the governor at Raj Bhavan.

Champai Soren became the new leader of the JMM legislative party after Hemant Soren resigned on Wednesday night as the chief minister after a marathon interrogation by the ED in a money laundering case, and his subsequent arrest.