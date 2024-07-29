JMM protests Nishikant Dubey's UT demand, BJP says it's his 'personal remark'

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on July 25, Dubey demanded that a Union Territory be formed with Malda and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar districts of Bihar and Santhal Parganas region of Jharkhand.

He claimed that the population of tribals in the Santhal Parganas region was on a decline due to the growing influx of "Bangladeshi infiltrators".